Century Plyboards (India) rises 10% in four sessions

Century Plyboards (India) rose 2.03% to Rs 639.50, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Century Plyboards (India) have risen 10.02% in four consecutive trading session from its recent closing low of Rs 581.25 hit on 1 December 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has rose 13.01% while the benchmark Sensex has added 26.94% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 58.66. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 607.18, 633.47 and 627.20, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 97.19% to Rs 99.05 crore on 55.80% rise in net sales to Rs 813.64 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Century Plyboards (India) makes plywood, laminate sheets, fiberboard, marine wood, MDF boards, sunmica and veneer wood products.

