Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gains for fifth session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2212.75, up 8.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.43% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% gain in NIFTY and a 65.92% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2212.75, up 8.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 17318.9. The Sensex is at 57958.25, down 1.17%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has added around 13.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5829.5, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55799 shares today, compared to the daily average of 14350 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)