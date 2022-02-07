Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Eveready Industries India Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2022.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd spiked 12.06% to Rs 510.95 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97753 shares in the past one month.
Eveready Industries India Ltd surged 11.73% to Rs 309.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36776 shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd soared 11.63% to Rs 554. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18918 shares in the past one month.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd gained 9.81% to Rs 720. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12264 shares in the past one month.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd rose 8.92% to Rs 2150.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41440 shares in the past one month.
