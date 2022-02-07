Bank of Baroda hits 52-week high after robust Q3 result

Bank of Baroda jumped 7.60% to Rs 114.70 after the state-run bank's net profit rose 107.05% to Rs 2,197.03 crore on 0.37% increase in total income to Rs 20,482.26 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Bank of Baroda hit a 52-week high of Rs 117.25 in morning trade today.

The bank's profit before tax (PBT) rose 82.15% to Rs 2,976.29 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 8,552 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 7,477 crore in Q3FY21, registering a growth 14.38% YoY. Global NIM increased to 3.13% in Q3FY22 from 2.77% in Q3FY21.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) fell 27.33% to Rs 2,507.04 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 55,996.77 crore as on 31 December 2021 as against Rs 59,503.82 crore as on 30 September 2021 and Rs 63,181.55 crore as on 31 December 2020.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 7.25% as on 31 December 2021 as against 8.11% as on 30 September 2021 and 8.48% as on 31 December 2020.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.25% as on 31 December 2021 as against 2.83% as on 30 September 2021 and 2.39% as on 31 December 2020.

The Provision Coverage Ratio of the Bank stood at 85.95% including TWO and 70.60% excluding TWO in Q3FY22.

During the quarter, domestic deposits grew 5% to Rs 8,76,555 crore while domestic advances rose 3.36% to Rs 6,54,315 crore. Domestic CASA up by 12.86% YoY and domestic CASA ratio improved by 308 bps YoY.

Organic Retail loan portfolio of the bank grew by 11.13% led by growth in Personal loan portfolio by 46.39%, Auto loan by 20.54% and Education loan by 13.86% on a YoY basis. Agriculture loan portfolio reached to Rs 1,05,694 crore, marked a YoY growth of 9.58%. Organic MSME portfolio increased to Rs 92,668 crore grew by 2.39% on a YoY basis.

Cost of Deposits reduced to 3.50% in Dec'21 as against 3.85% in Dec'20. Yield on Advances improved sequentially to 6.92% in Dec'21 from 6.55% in Sep'21.

Bank of Baroda has a strong domestic presence spanning 8,185 branches and 11,535 ATMs and cash recyclers supported by self-service channels. The bank has a significant international presence with a network of 96 overseas offices spanning 18 countries.

