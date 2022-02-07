Ugar Sugar Works Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd, Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd and Trident Texofab Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2022.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 41.4 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71352 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 190.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16411 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 89.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39193 shares in the past one month.

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd spurt 19.89% to Rs 22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67438 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd advanced 19.49% to Rs 63.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43670 shares in the past one month.

