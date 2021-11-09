Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd stays in winning mode

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2185, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:47 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.69% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% jump in NIFTY and a 125.6% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2185, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:47 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18049.3. The Sensex is at 60435.77, down 0.18%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has slipped around 1.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5780.45, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1782 shares today, compared to the daily average of 13486 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

