Deep Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 November 2021.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 November 2021.

Deep Industries Ltd surged 14.65% to Rs 166.65 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11734 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd soared 12.79% to Rs 26.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19823 shares in the past one month.

Allied Digital Services Ltd spiked 12.10% to Rs 120.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd exploded 11.73% to Rs 53.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84115 shares in the past one month.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd advanced 10.38% to Rs 65.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27728 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)