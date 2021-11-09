S H Kelkar & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TVS Motor Company Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, SML ISUZU Ltd and Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 November 2021.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd surged 14.70% to Rs 175.6 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 149.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30403 shares in the past one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd spiked 9.02% to Rs 776.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd soared 8.92% to Rs 222.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10519 shares in the past one month.

SML ISUZU Ltd rose 8.41% to Rs 781.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15919 shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd gained 8.01% to Rs 107.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

