ISGEC Heavy Engg gains on bagging larger order from Russia

ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 2.87% to Rs 809.75 after the company secured order for two sets of carbonation columns, one set of gas scrubber columns, and one set of distillation columns.

This order has been received from one of the world's most prominent soda ash manufacturing companies based in Russia.

ISGEC has already supplied carbonation columns to this company earlier and has now received a repeat order for this product which is a testament to the quality of Isgec Castings.

The broad scope of the order includes casting, machining, hydro testing, and painting. due to the corrosive nature for which these products are to be used, all castings will be made using nickel alloy.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 444.67% to Rs 68.52 crore on 4.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,617.70 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

