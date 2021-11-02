RattanIndia backed Revolt expands its dealership network to five new cities

-
RattanIndia backed Revolt is all set to expand its pan India footprint with opening up of dealerships in five new cities i.e. Kolkata, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vizag and Vijayawada.
With opening of experience centres in these five new cities, Revolt will have 19 dealerships in 14 major cities spread across 9 states in the country.
These experience centres cater to customers for sales and after sales services and spare. Revolt had opened up dealerships in 3 cities in the month of October ahead of the festive season.
