RattanIndia Ent arm receives insurance broker licence

RattanIndia Enterprises (REL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Neotec Insurance Brokers has received insurance direct broker licence from IRDAI for life and general insurance.

This licence will help the company to start the business of sales of life and general insurance products though digital channels on its fintech marketplace platform BankSe.

The company said that the Digital India ecosystem with Aadhaar and Account Aggregator network is enabling self-service platforms through digital modes which provide a hassle free consumer experience in cost efficient and transparent manner for customers. It will deliver data driven digital insurance products at grassroot level on its fintech platform BankSe.

RattanIndia Enterprises is the flagship company of Rattanindia Group for its new age growth businesses. The company has forayed into electric mobility space through Revolt Motors to democratize clean commute using next-gen mobility solutions. The company is completely focused on providing world class electric mobility products which are affordable and accessible to every Indian.

On a consolidated basis, REL reported a net profit of Rs 103.50 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to a net loss of Rs 4.48 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped to Rs 1,175.76 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 0.54 crore recorded in Q2 FY22.

The scrip declined 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 49.40 on the BSE.

