FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 138.95 points or 0.86% at 16244.88 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 4.01%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 3.86%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 3.64%),DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 2.46%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 2.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 2.22%), Godrej Industries Ltd (up 2.05%), ADF Foods Ltd (up 2.01%), IFB Agro Industries Ltd (up 1.98%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.96%).

On the other hand, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.44%), L T Foods Ltd (down 0.93%), and GRM Overseas Ltd (down 0.75%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 180.21 or 0.29% at 62685.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.95 points or 0.32% at 18621.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.37 points or 0.13% at 29465.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.2 points or 0.14% at 9091.25.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 1016 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

