Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 179.61 points or 0.91% at 19935.55 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.75%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.74%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.24%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.84%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.68%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.52%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.93%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.41%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.22%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 180.21 or 0.29% at 62685.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.95 points or 0.32% at 18621.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.37 points or 0.13% at 29465.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.2 points or 0.14% at 9091.25.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 1016 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

