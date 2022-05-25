Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd and Rupa & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2022.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd and Rupa & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2022.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd crashed 19.20% to Rs 131.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd lost 13.91% to Rs 350.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24740 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd tumbled 11.63% to Rs 267.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64533 shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd slipped 11.17% to Rs 245.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24542 shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd fell 10.19% to Rs 386.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)