NHPC Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 467 cr

NHPC's consolidated net profit grew 5.61% to Rs 467.15 crore on a 4.05% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,674.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax tumbled 34.59% to Rs 442.92 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 677.10 crore recorded Q4 FY21.
The company reported an 11.88% rise in total expenses to Rs 1,583.96 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Finance costs declined by 2.7% to Rs 133.53 crore while employee benefit expenses surged 41.22% to Rs 511.51 in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
On the margins front, the company's operating margin declined to 16.45% in Q4 FY22 from 23.59% posted in Q4 FY21. Net profit margin, however, improved to 30.81% in Q4 FY22 as against 29.98% recorded in Q4 FY21.
On a full-year basis, the company recorded a 7.7% increase in net profit to Rs 3,523.57 crore on a 4.76% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,188.78 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 70.95%.
Shares of NHPC declined 3.62% to close at Rs 31.95 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
