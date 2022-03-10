RattanIndia Enterprises plans to launch micro drones in India

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia welcomes Govt's announcement for air space map for drone operations
RattanIndia Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary
RattanIndia Enterprises' Revolt opens dealership in Jaipur, Rajasthan
Snowman Logistics sets up warehouse in Coimbatore and fulfilment centre in Pune
RattanIndia Enterprises amends object clause in MoA
-
Through subsidiary - NeoSky IndiaRattanIndia Enterprises announced its plans to develop and launch consumer micro drones across India, through its 100% subsidiary NeoSky India.
NeoSky is working on a well defined strategy and is aiming to be the first Indian company to achieve this milestone. These drones will be widely used, at weddings, in sports coverage, broadcasting, amateur travel vlogs, surveillance and warehouse management.
Indigenously developed consumer micro drones, are largely expected to be better than the current options available in international markets. Integrating NextGen technologies & smart innovations these micro drones will be enabled with autonomous flight management capability and some industry first features.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU