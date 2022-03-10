RattanIndia Enterprises plans to launch micro drones in India

Through subsidiary - NeoSky India

RattanIndia Enterprises announced its plans to develop and launch consumer micro drones across India, through its 100% subsidiary NeoSky India.

NeoSky is working on a well defined strategy and is aiming to be the first Indian company to achieve this milestone. These drones will be widely used, at weddings, in sports coverage, broadcasting, amateur travel vlogs, surveillance and warehouse management.

Indigenously developed consumer micro drones, are largely expected to be better than the current options available in international markets. Integrating NextGen technologies & smart innovations these micro drones will be enabled with autonomous flight management capability and some industry first features.

