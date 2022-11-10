RattanIndia Enterprises acquires Neobrands

RattanIndia Enterprises (REL) has acquired 100% stake of 'Neobrands' consequent to which, it has become a wholly owned subsidiary company of REL.

'Neobrands' intends to start wholesale and retail business on online E-commerce platforms inter-alia including creating private label businesses and export of goods from India.

