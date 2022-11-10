JUST IN
Board of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved shifting of registered office of the Company from 3-6-16 & 17, Street No.19 Himayatnagar Hyderabad Telangana 500029 to 6-3-883/F,FPA Building, Near Topaz building, Punjagutta, Hyderabad Telangana 500082, which is within the local limits of the city/town.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:13 IST

