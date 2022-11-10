Board of Indoco Remedies approves change in company secretary

-
-
At meeting held on 10 November 2022The Board of Indoco Remedies at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved the appointment of Ramanathan Hariharan as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01 December 2022. He will replace Jayshankar Menon who resigns from the post on 30 November 2022.
