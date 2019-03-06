Raymond update on Raymond Realty Phase I project

-
ALSO READ
Raymond gets MAHA RERA registration for realty project
J&K govt to set up real estate regulatory authority
Real Estate Act brought discipline, transparency: Minister
State agencies should be held responsible for delaying approvals to realty projets: VP
Indian Real Estate Market Size Expected To Touch $180 Billion By 2020
-
Raymond announced that the Development Management Agreement dated 10 January 2019 between Raymond ("the Company") and Colorplus Realty, a subsidiary of the Company has been mutually terminated with effect from 05 March 2019.
The Company has applied for necessary modifications in the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHARERA) registration no. P51700019265 obtained for Raymond Realty Phase I project in the records of MAHARERA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU