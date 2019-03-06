JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty settles above 11,000
Business Standard

Raymond update on Raymond Realty Phase I project

Capital Market 

Raymond announced that the Development Management Agreement dated 10 January 2019 between Raymond ("the Company") and Colorplus Realty, a subsidiary of the Company has been mutually terminated with effect from 05 March 2019.

The Company has applied for necessary modifications in the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHARERA) registration no. P51700019265 obtained for Raymond Realty Phase I project in the records of MAHARERA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements