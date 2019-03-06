Raymond update on Raymond Realty Phase I project

Raymond announced that the Development Management Agreement dated 10 January 2019 between Raymond ("the Company") and Colorplus Realty, a subsidiary of the Company has been mutually terminated with effect from 05 March 2019.

The Company has applied for necessary modifications in the (MAHARERA) registration no. obtained for Raymond Realty Phase I project in the records of MAHARERA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)