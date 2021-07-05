RBI Announces Changes In Government Securities Auction Methodology

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI), noted in a latest update that on a review of market conditions and market borrowing program of the government, it has been decided that benchmark securities of tenor 2-year, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 14-year tenor and Floating Rate Bonds (FRBs) will be, henceforth, issued using uniform price auction method.

For other benchmark securities i.e. 30-year and 40-year, the auction will continue to be multiple price-based auction, as hitherto. The above arrangement will continue till further review, note the bank.

