India's Merchandise Exports Jump 85.36% In April-June 2021

India's merchandise exports in June 2021 was USD 32.46 billion, an increase of 47.34% over USD 22.03 billion in June 2020 and an increase of 29.7% over USD 25.03 billion in June 2019. India's merchandise exports in Apr-June 2021 was USD 95.36 billion, an increase of 85.36% over USD 51.44 billion in Apr-June 2020 and an increase of 17.85% over USD 80.91 billion in Apr-June 2019.

India's merchandise imports in June 2021 was USD 41.86 billion, an increase of 96.33% over USD 21.32 billion in June 2020 and an increase of 2.03% over USD 41.03 billion in June 2019. India's merchandise imports in Apr-June 2021 was USD 126.14 billion, an increase of 107.99% over USD 60.65 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a decrease of 3.05% over USD 130.1 billion in Apr-June 2019. India is thus a net importer in June 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 9.4 billion, widened by 1426.6% over trade surplus of USD 0.71 billion in June 2020 (India was net exporter in June 2020) and narrowed down by 41.26% over trade deficit of USD 16.0 billion in June 2019.

