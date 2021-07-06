RBI Announces First Purchase Of G-Secs Worth Rs 20,000 crore Under G-SAP 2.0

The Reserve Bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of ₹1.2 lakh crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) in Q2:2021-22 to support the market, as announced in Governor's statement of June 04, 2021. The first purchase of Government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore under G-SAP 2.0 will be conducted on July 08, 2021. The Reserve Bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons. The next purchase under G-SAP 2.0 will be conducted on July 22, 2021 for ₹20,000 crore.

