CPI inflation rises to 2.57% in February 2019

Core CPI eases to 5.29% in February 2019

The all- general CPI rose to 2.57% in February 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 1.97% in January 2019. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.81% and urban area 3.43% in February 2019 as against 1.22% and 2.91% in January 2019. The core CPI inflation eased to 5.29% in February 2019 compared with 5.35% in January 2019. The cumulative CPI inflation was steady at 3.46% in April-December FY2019 compared with 3.52% in April-December FY2018.

Among the CPI components, inflation of and beverages increased to (-) 0.07% in February 2019 from (-) 1.29% in January 2019. Within the items, the inflation moved up for vegetables to (-) 7.69%, cereals and products 1.32%, pulses and products (-) 3.82%, meat and fish 5.92% and oils and fats 1.41%. Further, the inflation also moved up for sugar and confectionery (-) 6.92%, egg 0.86%, milk and products 0.92%, spices 1.82% and prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc 3.54%. However, the inflation declined for non-alcoholic beverages to 3.89% in February 2019.

The inflation for housing eased to 5.10%, while that for miscellaneous items was flat at 6.02% in February 2019. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for personal care and effects rose to 5.01%, education 8.13% and recreation and amusement 5.54%, while it eased for health to 8.82%, household goods and services 6.29% and transport and communication 3.08% in February 2019.

The inflation for clothing and footwear declined to 2.73%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light dipped to 1.24% in February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)