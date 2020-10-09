Currency In Circulation Contracts 0.10% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation slipped 0.10% on the week to stand at Rs 26.80 lakh crore as on October 2nd 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.80% on the week to Rs 32.14 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.5% on a year ago basis compared to 13.9% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 9.5% so far while the reserve money has grown by 6.10%.

