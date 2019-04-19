India's forex reserves moves up by US$ 1.11 billion in the week ended 12 April

Forex reserves rises to US$ 414.9 billion as on 12 April 2019

India's jumped by US$ 1.11 billion to US$ 414.89 billion in the week ended 12 April 2019. The had stood at US$ 413.78 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 386.76 billion in the week ended 12 April 2019 from US$ 386.12 billion a week ago. The gold asset declined marginally to US$ 23.30 billion from US$ 23.23 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 12 April 2019.

India's increased by US$ 2.02 billion over March 2019, but declined US$ 11.20 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.

