RBI Comes Up With Guidelines To Set Up Robust Governance Structure For Digital Payments

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank slips after RBI asks bank to halt digital launches, sourcing new credit cards
HDFC Bank's IT infrastructure to be audited by RBI appointed IT firm
Select financial stocks in demand after RBI Internal Working Group's suggestion
RBI Undertook An Array Of Policy Measures To Mitigate Effects Of COVID-19: Report
AU Small Finance gains after investing Rs 7.70 cr in NCPI
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published detailed guidelines to strengthen India's digital payments architecture and improve security, control and compliance among banks, gateways, wallets and other non-banking entities.
RBI noted that the Master Direction provides necessary guidelines to set up a robust governance structure and implement common minimum standards of security controls for digital payment products and services. The guidelines are technology and platform agnostic and shall create an enhanced and enabling environment for customers to use digital payment products in a more safe and secure manner.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU