India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands At 97.32%

India is the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after USA and the UK. As on 18thFebruary, 2021, till 8:00 AM, the cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against COVID19 in the country has crossed 94 lakhs. 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 61,96,641 HCWs (1st dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (2nd dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (1st dose).
The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. The vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021. As on Day-33 of the vaccination drive (18th February, 2021), total 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions. Out of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 92,790 received the 2nd dose of vaccine. 58.20% of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in 7 States. Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74% (54,397 doses).
Moving ahead on the COVID19 trajectory, India's cumulative recoveries show a progressive increment on a daily basis. It stands at 1.06 Cr (1,06,56,845) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.32%. Rising recoveries along with contained daily deaths have ensured a sustained fall in the Active Caseload. India's present Active Cases (1,37,342) constitute just 1.25% of the total positive cases. 11,987 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
