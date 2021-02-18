Currency In Circulation Rises 21% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.6% on the week to stand at Rs 28.40 lakh crore as on February 12th 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money was flat on the week at Rs 33.83 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.1% on a year ago basis compared to 11.40% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 16.10% so far while the reserve money has increased by 11.70%.

