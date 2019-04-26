RBI extends ombudsman scheme to non-deposit taking NBFCs

-
ALSO READ
RBI allows banks to provide partial credit enhancement to bonds issued by NBFCs
RBI says it is open to liquidity needs, ahead of shadow banker meeting
RBI sets NBFC-MFIs' average base rate at 9.21% for Apr-Jun
RBI extends enhanced single borrower limit facility till March 31
Banks expected to report higher credit growth, market share: Report
-
Provides a cost-free and expeditious complaint redressal mechanism relating to deficiency in the services by NBFCs covered under the SchemeAs announced in the Monetary Policy Statement dated 4 April 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the coverage of Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), 2018 (the Scheme) to eligible Non Deposit Taking Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-NDs) having asset size of Rs 100 crore or above with customer interface vide Notification dated 26 April 2019.
The Non Banking Financial Company-Infrastructure Finance Company (NBFC-IFC), Core Investment Company (CIC), Infrastructure Debt Fund-Non-banking Financial Company (IDF-NBFC) and an NBFC under liquidation, are excluded from the ambit of the Scheme.
The Scheme was launched on 23 February 2018 for redressal of complaints against NBFCs registered with RBI under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 and covered all deposit accepting NBFCs to begin with. It provides a cost-free and expeditious complaint redressal mechanism relating to deficiency in the services by NBFCs covered under the Scheme. The offices of the NBFC Ombudsmen are functioning at four metro centres viz. Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi and handle complaints of customers in the respective zones.
The Scheme also provides for an Appellate mechanism under which the complainant / NBFC has the option to appeal against the decision of the Ombudsman before the Appellate Authority.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU