RBI extends ombudsman scheme to non-deposit taking NBFCs

Provides a cost-free and expeditious complaint redressal mechanism relating to deficiency in the services by NBFCs covered under the Scheme

As announced in the Monetary Policy Statement dated 4 April 2019, the (RBI) has extended the coverage of Ombudsman Scheme for Financial Companies (NBFCs), 2018 (the Scheme) to eligible Non Deposit Taking Non Financial Companies (NBFC-NDs) having asset size of Rs 100 crore or above with customer interface vide Notification dated 26 April 2019.

The Non Financial Company- (NBFC-IFC), (CIC), Infrastructure Debt Fund-Non-banking Financial Company (IDF-NBFC) and an NBFC under liquidation, are excluded from the ambit of the Scheme.

The Scheme was launched on 23 February 2018 for redressal of complaints against NBFCs registered with RBI under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 and covered all deposit accepting NBFCs to begin with. It provides a cost-free and expeditious complaint redressal mechanism relating to deficiency in the services by NBFCs covered under the Scheme. The offices of the NBFC Ombudsmen are functioning at four metro centres viz. Chennai, Kolkata, and and handle complaints of customers in the respective zones.

The Scheme also provides for an Appellate mechanism under which the complainant / NBFC has the option to appeal against the decision of the Ombudsman before the

