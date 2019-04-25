India's crude oil refinery output rises 4.4% in March 2019

rises 3.1% in FY2019

India's increased 4.4% to 22.57 mt in March 2019 over March 2018. The output of public sector refineries moved up 0.5% to 12.19 mt, while the output of public-private JV refiners increased 16.7% to 1.67 mt. The refinery output of private refineries also improved 8.0% to 8.71 mt in March 2019.

Among public refineries, the output of increased 9.6% to 2.78 mt, Numaligarh Refineries 5.3% to 0.25 mt, 2.1% to 0.92 mt and 0.9% to 1.54 mt in March 2019 over March 2018. However, the output of declined 2.3% to 5.42 mt and Mangalore Refineries 7.4% to 1.28 mt in March 2019.

Among private refiners, the output of moved up 10.0% to 7.01 mt, while that of rose 0.4% to 1.70 mt in March 2019 over March 2018. Among JV refineries, the output of improved 20.6% to 0.63 mt, while the output of HPCL Mittal also increased 14.4% to 1.03 mt in March 2019.

The cumulative refinery output increased 3.1% to 257.43 mt in April-March 2019. The output of public refineries gained 3.9% to 143.25 mt, while that of private refineries declined 0.2% to 97.27 mt. The refinery output of JV refineries jumped 16.9% to 16.91 mt in April-March 2019.

Among public refineries, the output of improved 8.9% , 4.2% , Numaligarh Refineries 2.1% , 1.6% and Mangalore Refineries 0.6% , but that of declined 1.6% .

The overall capacity utilization was marginally higher at 107.0% in March 2019 compared with 106.3% in March 2018, while it was lower at 103.9% in April-March 2019 compared with 107.7% in April-March 2018.

