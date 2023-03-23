RBI Governor Highlights Need For Augmenting Existing Computing Infrastructure Of RBI

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), today laid the foundation stone for establishment of a Greenfield Data Centre' and 'Enterprise Computing & Cybersecurity Training Institute' in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Governor in his remarks acknowledged the critical role played by technology in supporting the activities of the financial sector and the RBI over the years and recently, in facilitating a robust recovery from the pandemic. He highlighted the need for augmenting the existing computing infrastructure of the RBI supported by cutting edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas straddling central banking, technology and cybersecurity for a future ready RBI.

