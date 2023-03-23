India Logs 1,300 New COVID Cases, Highest in 140 days

India logged 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, while the active cases have increased to 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 per cent.
