RBI announces 8.51% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2033

The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 (GOI FRB 2033) applicable for the half year March 22, 2023 to September 21, 2023 shall be 8.51 percent per annum, RBI announced. The central bank further said that it may be recalled that FRB 2033 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day, i.e., March 22, 2023) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (1.22 percent).

