Resurgence In COVID-19 Could Disrupt Supply Chains, Lead To Inflationary Pressures Says RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted in its monthly Bulletin yesterday that as India battles the ferocious rise of new infections, a strong policy response is building. Economic activity in India is holding up against COVID -19's renewed onslaught.

Apart from contact-intensive sectors, activity indicators largely remained resilient in March and grew beyond pre-pandemic levels. The resurgence in COVID-19, if not contained in time, risks protracted restrictions and disruptions in supply chains with consequent inflationary pressures. Pandemic protocols, speedier vaccination, ramping up hospital and ancillary capacity, and remaining resolutely focused on a post pandemic future of strong and sustainable growth with macroeconomic and financial stability is the way forward, according to the RBI.

