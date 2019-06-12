RBI net-buys US$ 4.9 billion in April 2019

RBI was also at US$ 9.41 billion in March 2019

The (RBI) has been of US dollars worth US$ 4.90 billion in the month of March 2019 on a net basis from the spot market. The RBI was also at US$ 9.41 billion in March 2019, while it was at US$ 2.483 billion in April 2019.

However, the RBI was for entire FY2019 with net sales of US$ 15.377 billion. It had purchased US$ 40.804 billion and sold US$ 56.181 billion in FY2019.

For FY18, the RBI was of US$ 33.689 billion from the spot market, while purchased US$ 52.068 billion as against sales of US$ 18.379 billion.

The outstanding net stood at US$ 18.512 billion end April 2019 compared to net sales of US$ 13.774 billion end March 2019 and net purchases of US$ 17.393 billion end April 2018.

