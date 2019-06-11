FM holds pre-budget consultation with representatives of industry, services and trade groups

FM says 24% of the total work force in is in industrial sector

The Union of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, started her Pre-Budget Consultations with different stakeholder Groups in connection with the forthcoming 2019-20 here today. Her second Meeting was with the stakeholder Groups from Industry, Trade and Services Sectors.

In her Opening Remarks, the Finance Minister, said that the has taken several industry specific initiatives since 2014 that had significantly improved the overall business environment. She said that the emphasis was given to simplification and rationalization of the existing rules and introduction of to make governance more efficient and effective. As a result, the Finance said that has considerably improved its ranking to 77th position among the 190 countries and has kept 23 ranks over its rank of 100 in the Doing Business Report 2018 as per the Doing Business (DB) Report, 2019. The Finance Minister, Sitharaman also mentioned that since 24% of the total work force in is in industrial sector, therefore, in order to reap the benefits of demographic dividend, industry should be able to accommodate more work force, the concluded. Along with the Finance Minister, the meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Subhash C. Garg, Finance Secretary, Girish Chandra Murmu, Expenditure Secretary, Ajay Narayan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, DFS, Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, DIPAM, Yogendra Tripathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Anup Wadhawan, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT, P.K Das, Chairman, CBIC, Dr K.V. Subramanian, CEA and other senior officials of the With a view to give boost to Indian economy, the representatives of Industry, Services and Trade Sectors submitted several suggestions concerning Industrial sector, land reforms, special economic zones, industrial policy, investment in research and development, simplification of tax regimes, tapping potential in tourism sector, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Good & Services Tax (GST), Capital Gains Tax, Corporate Tax, MSME Sector, e-commerce, skill development, education and healthcare sectors, start-ups, media and entertainment sector and Representatives of Industry, Services and trade Sectors included Vikram S. Kirloskar, President, (CII), Balkrishan Goenka, President, ASSOCHAM, Sandip Somany, President, FICCI, Pramod Agrawal, chairman, & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, Animesh Saxena, president, Federation of Indian Micro and (FISME), Ajit Kumar, Director, Hinduja Group, Rajni Aggarwal, President, Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs (FIWE), Panaruna Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, Florence Shoe, Rahul Bothra, CFO, Swiggy, Bundl Technologies, Ajay Sahai, General & CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Raj Nair, President, and Industry, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Fund, P.R. Venketrama Raja, Vice Chairman, MD & CEO, Ramco Systems, Sachin Taparia, & CEO,

