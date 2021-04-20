RBI Says It Is Not Necessary To Activate Countercyclical Capital Buffer At This Point In Time

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated yesterday that the framework on countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) was put in place by the Reserve Bank of India in terms of guidelines issued on February 5, 2015 wherein it was advised that the CCyB would be activated as and when the circumstances warranted, and that the decision would normally be pre-announced. The framework envisages the credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which may be used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators like Credit-to-Deposit Ratio, Industrial Outlook Assessment Survey, Interest Coverage Ratio, and Asset Quality. Based on the review and empirical testing of CCyB indicators, it has been decided that it is not necessary to activate CCyB at this point in time.
