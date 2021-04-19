India's Daily New Covid-19 Cases Spike Above 2.7 Lakh Mark

India's daily new cases continue to hit fresh highs. A total of 2,73,810 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 78.58% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases.

