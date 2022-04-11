Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 20.65, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.19% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% jump in NIFTY and a 70.23% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.65, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17717.7. The Sensex is at 59134.13, down 0.53%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 11.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2412.5, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

