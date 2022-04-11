Emami Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 469, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.29% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 469, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17717.7. The Sensex is at 59134.13, down 0.53%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 3.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38322.65, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

