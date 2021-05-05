RBI Unveils Liquidity Support Measures; Allots Rs 50000 crore For Covid-Related Healthcare Infrastructure

Global economies exhibiting incipient signs of recovery although outlook still remains uncertain and subject to downside risk, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said during an unscheduled speech today. India had flattened curve in March 2021 but situation has altered drastically over the past month, said Governor Das. RBI will continue to monitor the emerging COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the 2nd wave, the Governor said.
Among the host of measures taken by the central bank to ameliorate the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the finances, the governor announced on-tap liquidity of ₹50,000 crore for a tenure of three years for banks to be able to extend Covid loans for all healthcare entities. Banks will also be eligible to park surplus liquidity with RBI to the extent of Covid loan book, says governor Shaktikanta Das.
Das also announced special long-term repo operations for small finance banks to provide further support to micro, small and other unorganized sector entities. RBI provides 2nd window to individual, small borrowers having up to Rs 25 crore loans for restructuring loans if not availed earlier, said the RBI governor. RBI has also decided that second purchase of G-SEC for Rs 35,000 cr under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on May 20, considering the encouraging response from the first round of purchase.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU