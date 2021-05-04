India Reports Around 3.57 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases

A total of 3,57,229 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh reported 71.71% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,621.

It is followed by Karnataka with 44,438 while Uttar Pradesh reported 29,052 new cases. India's total Active Caseload has reached 34,47,133. It now comprises 17.00% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 33,491cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

