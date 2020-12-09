RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance forge bancassurance partnership

-
RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have entered into a bancassurance partnership to offer an array of life insurance products to the Bank's customers.
This alliance will enable over 8.7 million customers of RBL Bank to access and seamlessly purchase customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of the Company and provide financial security to themselves and their families.
RBL Bank will distribute ICICI Prudential Life's products through its network of 398 branches spread across 28 states besides it's internet and mobile banking touch-points, that distinguish the Bank's multi-channel distribution network. For ICICI Prudential Life, the partnership will deepen and further strengthen its multi-channel distribution network.
