RBL Bank commences issue of Visa branded credit cards

RBL Bank has today started issuing credit cards to its new customers on Visa's payment network.

The launch follows the successful completion of technology integration with the new platform following the agreement between RBL Bank and Visa on 14 July 2021.

The Bank, which has a 5% market share in credit cards in India, will leverage its partnership with Visa to offer a wide range of credit cards to a variety of customer segments. These cards are designed to offer smart, convenient and secure transactions, along with attractive reward propositions to customers.

