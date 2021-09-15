RBL Bank commences issue of Visa branded credit cards

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards launches co-branded credit card - Fabindia SBI Card
Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.21 crore in the June 2021 quarter
RBL Bank declines after RBI bars Mastercard from on-boarding new domestic customers
SBI Cards soars as Citigroup to exit retail banking in India
SBI Cards slumps on heavy volumes
-
RBL Bank has today started issuing credit cards to its new customers on Visa's payment network.
The launch follows the successful completion of technology integration with the new platform following the agreement between RBL Bank and Visa on 14 July 2021.
The Bank, which has a 5% market share in credit cards in India, will leverage its partnership with Visa to offer a wide range of credit cards to a variety of customer segments. These cards are designed to offer smart, convenient and secure transactions, along with attractive reward propositions to customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU