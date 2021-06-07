Volumes jump at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd saw volume of 40.96 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 46.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87839 shares

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 June 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd saw volume of 40.96 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 46.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87839 shares. The stock increased 1.21% to Rs.104.90. Volumes stood at 69540 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 7.45 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 33.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22462 shares. The stock increased 0.34% to Rs.788.35. Volumes stood at 12082 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd saw volume of 2.58 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 21.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12231 shares. The stock increased 2.37% to Rs.6,821.25. Volumes stood at 7430 shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 40.27 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.01% to Rs.749.60. Volumes stood at 2.64 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 21.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.82% to Rs.267.90. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

