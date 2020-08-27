RBL Bank Ltd jumps around 2%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.5, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.84% in last one year as compared to a 4.99% jump in NIFTY and a 14.91% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23414.2, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 256.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 264.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

