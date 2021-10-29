RBL Bank tumbles after Q2 PAT drops 78% YoY on higher provisioning

RBL Bank slumped 11.67% to Rs 177.90 after the bank's net profit declined by 78% to Rs 31 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 144 crore in Q2 FY21.

Total income rose by 2% YoY to Rs 2,568 crore during the quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) fell 2% to Rs 915 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 932 crore in Q2 FY21. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 4.06% in Q2 FY22 as against 4.34% in Q2 FY21.

Operating Profit rose 2% YoY to Rs 691 crore in the second quarter.

Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies increased by 34% to Rs 651 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 488 crore in Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 39 crore, down by 80% from Rs 194 crore in Q2 FY21.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 3,131 crore as on 30 September 2021 as against Rs 2,911 crore as on 30 June 2021 and Rs 1,912 crore as on 30 September 2020.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 5.40% as on 30 September 2021 as against 4.99% as on 30 June 2021 and 3.34% as on 30 September 2020.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.14% as on 30 September 2021 as against 2.01% as on 30 June 2021 and 1.38% as on 30 September 2020.

While the bank's advances (net) remained flat at Rs 56,009 crore, deposits rose by 17% to Rs 75,588 crore as on 30 September 2021 as compared with 30 September 2020.

Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, said Our granular retail deposit traction continues to be robust. CASA deposits ratio reached an all-time high of 35.4% this quarter. At the same time, we have been improving our competitiveness by reducing our cost of funds. The economic environment is bouncing back strongly as the pace of vaccination quickens in the country. Our Bank is also confident of reverting to normalised levels of business, growth and profitability from the current (Q3) quarter itself and are on track to exit this financial year with strong profitability ratios setting us up well for FY23.

RBL Bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations. It currently services over 9.97 million customers through a network of 445 branches, 1,435 business correspondent branches (of which 271 banking outlets) and 386 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

