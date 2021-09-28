HDFC, Adani Enterprises, Raymond in spotlight

HDFC said it will raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long term resources.

Adani Enterprises said that its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has signed share subscription agreement with April Moon Retail and its existing shareholders--Arjun Ahuja, Karan Ahuja, Aliya Ahuja and Kabir Ahuja--for the purpose of strategic partnership to operate duty free outlets in airports.

Bharat Forge's Aerospace Business Division, became the first organization to successfully achieve the Nadcap accreditation for Metallic Materials Manufacturing.

RBL Bank informed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, a monetary penalty of Rs. 2 crore on the bank for the non-compliance.

Whirlpool of India announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Elica S.p.A to acquire an additional stake in Elica PB India. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2021.

The board of Raymond has approved consolidation of Tools & Hardware and Auto Components businesses into Engineering business for improving synergies and exploring monetization options for deleveraging the company.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals said the company has commenced trial production of copper recycling/ refining at existing plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)