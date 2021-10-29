Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 10.45 points or 0.61% at 1732.74 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.83%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.57%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.44%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.75%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.62%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.62%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.42%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.87%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.47%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 205.28 or 0.34% at 59779.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.9 points or 0.27% at 17809.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 92.86 points or 0.33% at 27997.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.42 points or 0.3% at 8739.86.

On BSE,1086 shares were trading in green, 1541 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

